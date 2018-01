LA Atty Geragos Accused of Blowing Hospital Death Suit

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- Hollywood litigator Mark Geragos and other lawyers “dropped the ball” when they failed to fight a medical center's call for summary judgment last year, sinking a case brought by the family of a deceased woman, according to a California state suit filed Friday.



The estate of Anisa Farhadi, which sued West Hills Hospital and Medical Center three years ago for negligence in her death, is accusing Geragos, his firm and two other attorneys of a “complete and total abdication” of their duties by failing to tell...

