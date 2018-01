Bribery Defendants Weren't Out To Help NCAA Schools: DOJ

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal court shouldn’t toss charges that an Adidas executive and others conspired to bribe college basketball players into attending Adidas-sponsored schools and hiring certain agents, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday, arguing that the alleged scheme cannot be construed as an effort to help the universities.



The DOJ slammed the dismissal motion as a series of “premature” arguments based on one-sided views on the strength of evidence at a trial that hasn’t happened yet. Defendants Jim Gatto, who was Adidas’ head...

To view the full article, register now.