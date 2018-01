No Bellwether For DZ Bank In Morgan Stanley RMBS Fight

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 10:24 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Monday rejected German lender DZ Bank’s bid to conduct a bellwether trial in its fraud suit against Morgan Stanley over dud residential mortgage-backed securities it bought from the U.S. bank, expressing concerns that moving ahead with part of the case wouldn’t resolve things any more efficiently.



DZ Bank AG has said it spent $694 million and suffered steep losses investing in more than 30 loan pools that were sold by Morgan Stanley and affiliates. With years of discovery coming to...

