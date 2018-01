Hilton, Snorkeling Co. Urged To End $20.5M Drowning Suit

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Puerto Rico federal judge on Tuesday urged a Hilton resort, a snorkeling equipment company and the family of a man who died while snorkeling to settle the family’s $20.5 million suit, refusing to change the date of a settlement conference despite the companies’ bids for a quick win.



U.S. District Judge Daniel R. Dominguez recognized the bids for summary judgment made by both the El Conquistador Waldorf Astoria resort in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and snorkeling rental equipment company Casa del Mar Inc., but said that...

