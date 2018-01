Pa. Man Dodges Prison For Kickbacks Involving Navy Parts

Law360, Newark (January 23, 2018, 3:30 PM EST) -- A former assistant purchasing manager for a Philadelphia-based U.S. Navy military parts manufacturer dodged a prison term Tuesday for accepting about $150,000 in cash kickbacks in exchange for arranging subcontract work for a machine shop after a New Jersey federal judge found him to be remorseful and his conduct aberrant.



U.S. District Judge William J. Martini sentenced Christopher Sanchirico, 55, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, to two years' probation over what the jurist said was “this lapse of otherwise excellent judgment that he demonstrated throughout his...

