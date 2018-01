WARF Urges Fed. Circ. To Uphold $506M Apple Patent Win

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation has told the Federal Circuit that a $506 million patent infringement verdict it won against Apple Inc. is well-founded and that the court should reject the tech giant’s argument that the decision was “fraught with error” and must be overturned.



WARF, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s licensing arm, said in a Jan. 17 brief made public Monday that Apple’s appeal brief filed in October is seeking to relitigate the facts of the case and that the district court’s rulings were correct....

