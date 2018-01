Video-Averse Plaintiffs' Atty Has Been Abusive, Puma Says

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:13 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing Puma Biotechnology Inc. in a class action suit brought by investors told the court Monday that it should allow them to film an attorney for the investors during a deposition of Puma’s CEO, saying the attorney had been “disrespectful, unprofessional and abusive” in past depositions.



The Latham & Watkins LLP defense team said in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jay C. Gandhi that it had requested video recording because audio recordings and transcripts did not fully capture the “hostile” behavior of plaintiffs’ attorney...

To view the full article, register now.