$250M Citi, Barclays Libor Deals Look Worthy, Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday that she anticipates approving $250 million of proposed payments by Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Bank PLC to exit litigation by investors who say the two megabanks are part of a group that unlawfully manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate.



U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald cautioned that the two banks, so-called over the counter plaintiff investors including Baltimore City and their two lead plaintiffs' firms — Hausfeld LLP and Susman Godfrey LLP — will have to wait until after she...

