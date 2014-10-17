Ill. Homeowners Denied Class Cert. In Property Tax Sales Row

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- Statute-of-limitations issues undermined two homeowners’ claim to represent a class of plaintiffs in an alleged conspiracy by local officials to rig property tax sales, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday.



Proposed representatives Kevin and Kathleen Dvorak were not typical of the proposed class because they had “significant experience” concerning tax sales on their properties as compared with others, Judge Staci M. Yandle held. Because of that experience, they may have become aware of the alleged conspiracy sooner than others, and the statute of limitations may have...

