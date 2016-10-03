EEOC Notches $230K In Bias Deals In Two Days

By Braden Campbell

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has extracted $230,000 in settlements this week from a Detroit-area casino operator and a nationwide private security company that the agency said discriminated against their workers.

Universal Protection Service LP agreed Monday to pay $90,000 to settle the agency's California federal suit alleging the security company refused to accommodate a Muslim security guard who said its grooming standards violated his faith. And on Tuesday, Greektown Casino LLC agreed to pay $140,000 to end the EEOC's Michigan federal suit alleging the...
Case Title

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Greektown Casino LLC


Case Number

2:16-cv-13540

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Gershwin A. Drain

Date Filed

October 3, 2016

Case Title

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Universal Protection Service, LP


Case Number

3:17-cv-02436

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Roger T. Benitez

Date Filed

December 5, 2017

