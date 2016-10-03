EEOC Notches $230K In Bias Deals In Two Days

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has extracted $230,000 in settlements this week from a Detroit-area casino operator and a nationwide private security company that the agency said discriminated against their workers.



Universal Protection Service LP agreed Monday to pay $90,000 to settle the agency's California federal suit alleging the security company refused to accommodate a Muslim security guard who said its grooming standards violated his faith. And on Tuesday, Greektown Casino LLC agreed to pay $140,000 to end the EEOC's Michigan federal suit alleging the...

