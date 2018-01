Texas Docs Ink Deal After $1M Award In Patient Death Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday approved a post-verdict settlement to end a suit accusing three doctors of failing to timely diagnose the bacterial infection that caused a man’s death, about two months after a jury awarded more than $1 million to the patient’s family.



The deal resolves a suit brought by Connie Shofner accusing Drs. Fawwaz Shoukfeh, Wael Tello and Cheryl M. Tyler of breaching the standard of care by failing to timely and properly diagnose her ex-husband Grant Willis’ bacterial infection. The infection allegedly...

To view the full article, register now.