Arnold & Porter, Blaivas Steer $66M Loan For NY Property

Law360, Minneapolis (January 23, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP represented LoanCore Capital Markets LLC in connection with its $65.5 million loan to Blaivas & Associates PC-counseled Nightingale Properties for a Brooklyn building with retail space, according to records made public Tuesday in New York.



The loan is for the Kingswood Center at 1630 E. 15th St., and most of it is for the assumption and refinance of existing debt at the building. The $65.5 million figure includes roughly $1.8 million in new capital for the property. The building is...

To view the full article, register now.