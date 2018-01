Broadcom Aims To Control Qualcomm In $130B Proxy Battle

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- Qualcomm Inc. and Broadcom Ltd. continue to trade barbs as they vie for shareholder support in a proxy battle that could sway the balance of power on the San Diego-based chipmaker’s board of directors and decide the fate of a $130 billion takeover bid by Broadcom.



Qualcomm on Tuesday sent a letter to shareholders reiterating its position that the $70 per share offer from Broadcom would undervalue the company, disputing the prospective buyer’s assertion that a deal would deliver immediate benefits to the company and contending...

