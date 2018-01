Pa. Man In Transit Agency Bribe Scheme Wants No Jail Time

Law360, Philadelphia (January 24, 2018, 4:23 PM EST) -- The owner of a Philadelphia-area transportation company who admitted bribing an undercover agent in a bid to expedite an application with a transit agency told a federal court Tuesday that he could be adequately punished for the crime without a prison sentence.



Abboud Wali, who pled guilty in October to resorting to payoffs as he sought a certification from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority, said in a sentencing memorandum that he recognized the gravity of his mistake and that his willingness to cop to the crime...

To view the full article, register now.