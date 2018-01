California Restaurant Operator Beats WARN Layoff Suit

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Catalina Restaurant Group Inc. of violating the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and state law by failing to warn workers ahead of layoffs, finding that the ex-employees failed to demonstrate there were enough terminations to require advance notice.



The judge ruled on Tuesday that the laid-off workers did not show that Catalina’s payroll records indicated that at least 50 employees had been terminated at the company’s Carlsbad headquarters in April 2015.



Both the California...

