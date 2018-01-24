Expert Analysis

10 Antitrust Developments And Trends To Watch In 2018

By Dee Bansal, Howard Morse and Jacqueline Grise January 24, 2018, 4:02 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- In antitrust this year, expect to see developments in the following 10 areas.

1. Trump’s Appointments Set the Antitrust Agenda for 2018

Almost a year into the Trump administration, leadership at the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division is now set. The Senate confirmed Makan Delrahim as assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice on Sept. 27, 2017, and his deputies were assembled even before his confirmation.

At the Federal Trade Commission, however, only two of five commissioners' seats are currently filled — by Maureen...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular