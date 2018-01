Health Hires: Frost Brown, EBG, McDermott, Dykema Cox

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:58 PM EST) -- Frost Brown Todd LLC, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Epstein Becker Green, Dykema Cox Smith and Michelman & Robinson LLP have all expanded their health care and life sciences capabilities with attorneys coming from major insurers, medical device companies, BigLaw and elsewhere.



Frost Brown Todd



William O. Williams II William “Bill” Williams II has left his post as UnitedHealthcare’s deputy general counsel to become a member of Frost Brown’s regulated business practice group in Indianapolis. He will focus on the insurance industry, bringing in expertise from...

To view the full article, register now.