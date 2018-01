Eisner Jaffe To Rep Weinstein Co. In Film Rights Dispute

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- Business and entertainment law firm Eisner Jaffe APC will represent The Weinstein Co. in an ongoing film rights dispute after Greenberg Glusker dropped out for lack of payment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, according to documents filed in California federal court on Tuesday.



Attorneys Christopher Frost and Michael J. Dailey of Los Angeles-based Eisner Jaffe filed notices of appearances in the case on Tuesday. The counsel replacement comes about two and a half weeks after U.S. District Judge George Wu formally allowed Greenberg Glusker...

