Engineers Charged With Exporting Military Tech To China

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said two California electrical engineers have been charged with carrying out an illegal export scheme to steal a defense contractor’s proprietary semiconductor technology and export it to a Chinese company on a U.S. government watchlist.



Yi-Chi Shih, 62, and Kiet Ahn Mai, 63, both naturalized U.S. citizens, were arrested on Jan. 19 for conspiring to illegally export semiconductors with military applications to Chengdu GaStone Technology Co. Ltd., a Chinese company helmed by Shih that the federal government believes to be involved in...

