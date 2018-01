DOD, Sikorsky Get Claims Trimmed In FOIA Data Fight

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday exempted the U.S. Department of Defense and contractor Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. from having to release the signatures of employees written on a subcontracting plan, handing the parties a partial win but also setting up a showdown with the American Small Business League in its Freedom of Information Act suit.



U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s two-page order found that the signatures did not have to be released under FOIA as the names of the employees were already in the record and...

