EU Fines Qualcomm €997M For Abusing Chipset Dominance

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 11:57 AM GMT) -- The European Commission on Wednesday fined Qualcomm Inc. €997 million ($1.22 billion) for abusing its dominance for semiconductor chips used in cellular devices by paying Apple Inc. billions of dollars not to buy from rival chipmakers.



The European Union antitrust enforcer's decision on Wednesday to fine Qualcomm €997 million follows a formal complaint it issued against the chipmaker in 2015. (AP) The European Union antitrust enforcer found that Qualcomm kept other chipmakers out of the market to sell baseband chipsets that allow cellphones and tablets to...

