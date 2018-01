Gov't Can't Dodge Soldiers' Expedited-Citizenship Suit

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday denied the government’s bid to dismiss a putative class action by noncitizen U.S. Army recruits accusing it of unfairly delaying the expedited naturalization they were promised under a recently paused program.



U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle denied without prejudice the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Defense’s motion seeking to toss allegations from those previously recruited under the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, saying the departments had until March 16 to file...

