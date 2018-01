Single-Asset Aspen REIT Gets Nod For $33M Reg A+ IPO

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 2:57 PM EST) -- Aspen REIT Inc., a real estate investment trust formed to own a Colorado mountainside resort, said Wednesday it has gained approval to raise $33.5 million through a Regulation A+ “mini-IPO,” enabling it to become the first single-asset REIT to list on a major stock exchange.



New York-based Aspen REIT said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has qualified its plans to offer 1.675 million shares at $20 each. The real estate company said it will use the proceeds, along with equity in Aspen REIT’s subsidiary operating...

