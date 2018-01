Lavish Spending OK'd As Evidence In $4M NJ Fraud Trial

Law360, Newark (January 24, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- A hedge fund owner accused of stealing $4 million from investors lost his bid Wednesday to keep out trial evidence that he allegedly spent victims' funds on luxury items, after a New Jersey federal judge rejected his claims that such material is irrelevant and would unfairly prejudice jurors.



U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty denied Nicholas Lattanzio's motion to exclude government exhibits related to his personal spending — including on a roughly $100,000 diamond ring, private school tuition and vacation expenses — finding that the evidence has...

