Ballard Spahr Taps Real Estate Atty To Head Office In NJ

Law360, Riverton, N.J. (January 25, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP has named partner Jeffrey S. Beenstock, a transactional real estate attorney who has been with the national 15-office firm since 1999, managing partner of the outpost in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the firm said Wednesday.



A onetime mayor of Medford, New Jersey, who counts businesses, real estate investors, developers, lenders and public agencies as clients, Beenstock will lead a 19-attorney team of that includes former New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Roberto Rivera-Soto. Beenstock succeeds trial attorney John B. Kearney, a partner who helmed...

