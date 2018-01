Dems Want More Agencies In FCC Fake Comment Probe

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- Democratic House leaders asked Wednesday that a previously requested investigation into the submission of fake net neutrality comments to the Federal Communications Commission be expanded to include other regulators’ rulemakings, a move that comes after the Government Accountability Office agreed this month to look into the extent of the problem.



The lawmakers — Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey, Jerrold Nadler of New York, Bobby Scott of Virginia and Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland — urged the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of...

