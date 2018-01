Heckler & Koch Must Produce Docs In Orbital ATK Dispute

Law360, Nashville (January 24, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- Heckler & Koch must cough up documents to Orbital ATK as part of a subcontracting dispute involving a rescinded U.S. Army weapons contract, a Minnesota federal magistrate judge ruled on Tuesday, after Orbital accused the German gun maker of deliberately dragging its feet.



Heckler & Koch GmbH must produce all of the documents demanded by Orbital ATK Inc. by Feb. 15, U.S. Magistrate Judge Franklin L. Noel ruled on Tuesday. He also refused Orbital’s bid for attorneys’ fees and costs associated with its motion to compel....

