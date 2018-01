GAO Rejects Challenge To $4B Army Radio Contract Terms

Law360, Nashville (January 24, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army adequately explained the safety and security reasons behind its requirements for a $3.9 billion communications radio contract, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision made public Wednesday, denying a protest arguing the Army wrongly overlooked a technically superior solution.



While Persistent Systems LLC had argued that its “tethered” radio system was technically superior to the radio system the Army called for in its solicitation for “leader radios” and that the Army therefore wrongly restricted competition, the Army reasonably explained why a...

