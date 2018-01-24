Mayer Brown Nabs Ex-Bracewell White Collar Chair

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a former head of Bracewell LLP's white collar practice who previously prosecuted high-profile anti-terrorism and foreign bribery cases in Manhattan, the firm said on Wednesday.



Glen A. Kopp had joined Bracewell in 2013 after five years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan. Kopp told Law360 on Wednesday that joining Mayer Brown as a partner was a “can't-miss opportunity.”



“It was a perfect opportunity for me at this stage of my career,” Kopp said.



At Bracewell, Kopp represented individuals in investigations...

