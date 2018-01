$26 For A Whopper? Burger King Ad Evokes Net Neutrality

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- A quirky Burger King ad released Wednesday turned a fast-food joint into a net neutrality case study, depicting outraged customers who are told they must pay $26 to be in the “priority” Whopper lane.



The three-minute video trades on the concept that the absence of net neutrality rules will allow internet companies to arbitrarily charge more for faster access to some online content. It also proves that the issue is still generating widespread public interest — even from companies outside the usual suspects — after the...

