2 Dealership Workers Convicted In $1.6M Racketeering Plot

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- Two Indianapolis car dealership workers accused of taking part in a racketeering scheme that allegedly duped lenders and insurance companies out of $1.6 million have been found guilty of racketeering conspiracy and transporting stolen goods, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.



The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana said an Indianapolis federal jury convicted Mahdi Khelifi, 25, and Hamza Dridi, 28, on counts of conspiracy to commit racketeering and interstate transportation of stolen property after a two-week trial. Khelifi had also faced mail and wire...

