Texas Sex Trafficking Victim Sues Websites, Hotels

Law360, Houston (January 24, 2018, 10:22 PM EST) -- A sprawling lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas, District Court on Tuesday that names more than two dozen defendants — including Backpage.com, hotel companies and truck stops — as parties who profited off of the sex trafficking of a minor girl, identified as Jane Doe #1.



The lawsuit names 28 entities and individuals as defendants, with 19 grouped as “backpage defendants,” which includes affiliated companies as well as individual Backpage.com officers and managers. Doe is bringing the claims, including of negligence, aiding and abetting, civil...

