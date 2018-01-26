Expert Analysis

Back In The Shop With Encino Motorcars V. Navarro

By Michael Hepburn, Deepa Menon and SoRelle Brown January 26, 2018, 1:43 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 1:43 PM EST) -- On Jan. 17, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Encino Motorcars LLC v. Navarro, following the Ninth Circuit’s decision on remand. Navarro has become the legal equivalent of a “lemon,” perpetually before the federal courts since its 2012 filing. Once again at issue before the court was whether the “service adviser” at auto dealerships — a role held by tens of thousands of employees — is entitled to overtime pay or whether the adviser is covered by the “automobile dealer” exemption under Section 213(b)(10)(A) of the Fair...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular