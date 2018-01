Troutman Sanders Reps Bank Of China On $480M NYC Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (January 24, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- Troutman Sanders represented Bank of China in connection with its $480 million loan to Blackstone Real Estate Advisors LP for an apartment building on First Avenue in Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday.



The financing is for 1485 First Ave., and is a modification of existing debt on the property. The building is five blocks north of the 72nd Street Station and eight blocks south of the 86th Street Station, both of which are on the Q Line....

