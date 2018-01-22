Shareholders Sue Cancer-Drug Maker Over $1.7B Roche Deal

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- Shareholders for California-based cancer-drug maker Ignyta Inc. are alleging that the company has failed to disclose pertinent financial information ahead of a pending $1.7 billion acquisition by Roche Holding AG, in a lawsuit filed in California federal court.



Ignyta, currently conducting trials for a lauded oral antitumor medicine called entrectinib, along with its CEO and directors are listed as defendants in a proposed class action filed Monday by shareholder Edilberto Diaz, who aims to stall the acquisition after shareholders received allegedly incomplete and misleading information in...

