Shareholders Sue Cancer-Drug Maker Over $1.7B Roche Deal

By Dean Seal

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- Shareholders for California-based cancer-drug maker Ignyta Inc. are alleging that the company has failed to disclose pertinent financial information ahead of a pending $1.7 billion acquisition by Roche Holding AG, in a lawsuit filed in California federal court.

Ignyta, currently conducting trials for a lauded oral antitumor medicine called entrectinib, along with its CEO and directors are listed as defendants in a proposed class action filed Monday by shareholder Edilberto Diaz, who aims to stall the acquisition after shareholders received allegedly incomplete and misleading information in...
Case Information

Case Title

Diaz v. Ignyta, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:18-cv-00157

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Jeffrey T. Miller

Date Filed

January 22, 2018

