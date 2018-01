Haeco Gets Initial OK To Settle Leaked Tax Data Suit

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Wednesday granted preliminary approval to a proposed settlement between Haeco Americas LLC and its employees who have accused the aircraft maintenance firm of allegedly falling for a phishing scheme and emailing sensitive tax information of at least 3,000 workers to cybercriminals.



Senior U.S. District Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr. OK'd the settlement agreement as being fair, reasonable and adequate for now until final approval can be granted following a hearing scheduled for May.



Judge Tilley also conditionally certified the class...

