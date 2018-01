NJ Judge Trims Menendez Corruption Charges

Law360, Newark (January 24, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday tossed charges that U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., received political donations as bribes from a Florida eye doctor while upholding charges that the senator accepted private jet rides and other gifts in exchange for his official actions.



With the government planning to retry Bob Menendez, shown in November, and Salomon Melgen after a mistrial last fall, the presiding judge granted a judgment of acquittal to the defendants on seven counts of the 18-count indictment. (AP) With the government planning...

