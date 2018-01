NYC Eatery Faces Suit Over Pay Policies, Sex Bias

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:19 PM EST) -- Acclaimed French restaurant Le Bernardin was hit with a class and collective action in New York federal court Wednesday, accusing the Manhattan eatery and its owners of mistreating employees through practices including misappropriating tips, failing to provide proper pay and turning a blind eye to sexual harassment.



Former Le Bernardin server Kristin Avery’s complaint against the restaurant and its owners — chef and television personality Eric Ripert and his business partner Maguy Le Coze — points to a slew of workplace issues that allegedly violated the...

