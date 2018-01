Crypto Execs Hit With Derivative Suit After Trading Halt

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- Top brass of The Crypto Co., a digital currency-oriented tech firm whose stock was temporarily suspended from trading last month by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, were hit with a derivative suit in California federal court on Wednesday alleging that they concealed a stock promotion scheme from shareholders.



Investor Sylvain Hamel’s complaint against Crypto’s CEO Michael Alcide Poutre III and its directors James Gilbert and Anthony Strickland accuses the trio of unjustly enriching themselves and breaching their fiduciary duties to the Malibu, California-based company, which...

