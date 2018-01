Casino Ch. 7 Trustee Can't Force Turnover Of CEO’s Assets

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 2:32 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday tossed a bid by a Chicagoland casino's bankruptcy trustee for a turnover of assets from the casino's former chief executive, finding that the trustee has not shown the assets are in fact the property of the late CEO’s estate.



U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer denied Chapter 7 trustee Frances Gecker’s Aug. 11 move to compel the estate of Kevin Flynn, former CEO of the now-bankrupt Emerald Casino Inc., to turn over assets including stock options and restricted share units,...

