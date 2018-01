Honda, Nissan, Class Defend $702M Air Bag Settlements

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:38 PM EST) -- Lawyers for Honda, Nissan and a class of vehicle owners who sued the car manufacturers over the cost of replacing their defective Takata air bags asked a Florida federal judge on Wednesday to reject a litany of objections to settlements worth more than $702 million.



Objectors to the deals with Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and their affiliates have said the benefits are divvied up unfairly and give the automakers credit for outreach efforts that they’re already doing. Some argued that lawyers for...

