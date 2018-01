Intel Hit With Another Stock-Drop Suit Over Security Flaws

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- Investors hit Intel Corp. with another stock-drop putative class action in California federal court on Tuesday, alleging that the computer chip manufacturer knew but failed to disclose the existence of two previously unreported security flaws, prompting share prices to tumble more than 5 percent in two days.



Shareholders said that the company issued false or misleading quarterly reports despite being tipped off by researchers at Google Inc. that the vulnerabilities in their ubiquitous processors affected nearly every computer, smartphone and tablet on the planet.



The vulnerabilities,...

To view the full article, register now.