CBRE Director Sees 'Frantic Rush' As Biotech Space Evolves

Law360, Minneapolis (January 26, 2018, 12:04 PM EST) -- Biotech firms have historically operated out of large suburban campuses, but as companies now need massive amounts of space in urban biotech hubs, real estate investors and developers are closely watching the sector, which comes with a unique set of advantages and challenges, CBRE Director of Research and Analysis Ian Anderson told Law360 in a recent interview.



Anderson said there's been a "frantic rush" to grab space in San Francisco, San Diego and Boston as companies move to pre-existing hubs of talent, and that's driving a...

To view the full article, register now.