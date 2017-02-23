Lenovo, Motorola End Suits By Wi-LAN Over 4G Tech

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 1:57 PM EST) -- Lenovo and Motorola have agreed with Wi-LAN Inc. to dismiss the Canadian technology development and licensing company’s infringement suit over fourth-generation wireless technology patents, according to a filing in California federal court.



U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez on Wednesday approved a same-day joint motion for dismissal by Wi-LAN, Lenovo Group Ltd. and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility LLC, stating that the parties would cover their own costs and attorneys’ fees.



“All claims between Wi-LAN and defendants, including all claims presented by Wi-LAN’s first amended complaint and...

