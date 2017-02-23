Lenovo, Motorola End Suits By Wi-LAN Over 4G Tech
U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez on Wednesday approved a same-day joint motion for dismissal by Wi-LAN, Lenovo Group Ltd. and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility LLC, stating that the parties would cover their own costs and attorneys’ fees.
“All claims between Wi-LAN and defendants, including all claims presented by Wi-LAN’s first amended complaint and...
