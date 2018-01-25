Finding Your Groove In Chinese Dealmaking

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 1:46 PM EST) -- The role of law firms and outside counsel in China is evolving rapidly. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the realm of multinational business ventures. Responding to the enormous growth and expansion of the Chinese economy and the globalization of companies like Alibaba, HNA, Anbang and WeChat, elite Chinese law firms (often referred to as Red Circle firms) have stepped up their games.



International law firms with offices in China have taken note and are actively trying to respond and adapt to a dynamic marketplace,...

To view the full article, register now.