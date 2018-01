Wesson Labeling Class Slams McGuireWoods For Transfer Bid

Law360, San Francisco (January 25, 2018, 10:17 PM EST) -- A class of consumers suing over Conagra’s “natural” labeling on Wesson cooking oil blasted the company and its attorneys at McGuireWoods LLP on Wednesday, calling their bid to transfer the multidistrict litigation to Illinois federal court “desperate and dishonest” and accusing Conagra of “buyer’s remorse.”



Conagra Brands Inc. sought to transfer the case to the Northern District of Illinois after the presiding judge, Margaret Morrow, announced her retirement from California's Northern District. But this was a pretext for the real reason, which was that the company...

