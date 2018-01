Mayors Blast Trump Reluctance To Pay For Infrastructure

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:34 PM EST) -- The mayors of Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Austin, Texas, criticized the Trump administration on Thursday for its attempts to curb federal funding for state and local transportation and infrastructure projects, saying federal support is needed to get projects off the ground.



Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by the Center for American Progress, the mayors decried the administration’s aggressive push to have states and cities shoulder more of the cost burden for infrastructure projects in their jurisdictions and limit federal contributions. Thursday’s panel discussed the impact...

