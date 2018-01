NJ Cancer Clinic Can’t Beat NY Med Mal Suit On Jurisdiction

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court on Thursday affirmed that a New Jersey cancer treatment center can’t dodge a medical malpractice suit on jurisdictional grounds, reasoning that the company has a location in Manhattan and conducts “purposeful” activities in the Empire State.



The five-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to Princeton ProCure Management LLC, which is facing claims by Barbara Robins over injuries she allegedly received from proton radiation treatment she received at the company’s Somerset, New Jersey, facility. The opinion didn’t include details about the...

