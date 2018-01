How Cos. Can Take Advantage Of DOJ False Claims Act Memo

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- A rarely used procedure allowing the government to dismiss a False Claims Act suit over the objections of a qui tam relator is the subject of a recent U.S. Department of Justice memorandum made public on Jan. 24.



Under the FCA, an individual with unique, firsthand knowledge of alleged fraud may file suit under seal on behalf of the government.[1] The individual — the qui tam relator — must provide the government with the complaint and supporting evidence, allowing the government to decide whether to intervene and...

